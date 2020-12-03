3169 patients recover from COVID-19 in Swat

The district health department on Thursday informed that as many as 3169 coronavirus patients have been recovered so far against a total of 3350 COVID-19 patients during the current wave in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The district health department on Thursday informed that as many as 3169 coronavirus patients have been recovered so far against a total of 3350 COVID-19 patients during the current wave in the district.

According to a report issued by the health department, the deadly virus claimed 105 lives, adding 76 persons had been kept in quarantine recently.

The department said that the highest number of samples for testing COVID-19 were collected from different educational institutions which stood at 8256.