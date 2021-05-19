UrduPoint.com
32 Frontline Workers Of CAA Tested Corona Positive: Khalid Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:24 PM

The Airport Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khalid Khan has confirmed that the corona war continues at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport and a total of 32 frontline workers of the Civil Aviation Authority were affected in Corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Airport Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khalid Khan has confirmed that the corona war continues at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport and a total of 32 frontline workers of the Civil Aviation Authority were affected in Corona.

He said they have conducted the tests of all those frontline workers who reported some symptoms of corona and it has confirmed that the tests of 32 frontline workers came as positive. The Airport Manager Khalid Khan said that most of the staff from vigilance, airport services and bridge operation staff were affected by the coronavirus at the airports.

He said, Corona positive travelers from abroad caused the spread of Corona among the frontline workers. In all, more than 80 passengers from Gulf countries were infected with the corona virus at Peshawar Airport after conducting their tests.

He said disinfectants are being sprayed at the airport on an emergency basis in order to provide safety to other workers at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

