32 persons died of covid -19 during year of 2021 in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The district health department has released the annual report of coronavirus cases during the year 2021.

According to the health report, 85896 tests for the coronavirus were carried out, 2921 tests came positive, 32 people died of the disease while in Burewala in 2021, 2877 people recovered after treatment.