3,203 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospital

Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 3,203 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing high-risk disease season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital has provided free medical treatment to 3,203 confirmed dengue patients so far in prevailing high-risk disease season.

According to spokesman FGPC Dr Sharif Astori, 117 patients were still admitted in the hospital and receiving medical treatment out of which four were in serious conditions.

He said so far six dengue patients had lost their lives from the disease at the hospital, adding the number of dengue suspected patients was high as 8,554 suspected dengue patients visited the hospital daily with disease like symptoms.

He said total 11,757 dengue patients visited the hospital including confirmed and suspected.

He said 630 patients visited only on Wednesday out of which 194 were confirmed dengue patients. He added that total 25 patients got admission today while the hospital had discharged 45 stable patients.

He said by taking special preventive measures citizens could avoid from carrying dengue virus and asked the citizens to properly dispose of solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent any access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

He said dengue viruses were transmitted to humans through the bites of infective female Aedes mosquitoes.

He added that mosquitoes generally acquire the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

He said the virus circulates in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffer from fever.

He added that the clinical features of dengue fever vary according to the age of the patient.

Dr Astori said after virus incubation for eight to ten days, an infected mosquito was capable, during probing and blood feeding, of transmitting the virus to susceptible individuals for the rest of its life.

He said dengue hemorrhagic fever was a potentially deadly complication that was characterized by high fever, hemorrhagic phenomena.

He said dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern.