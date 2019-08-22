322698 children to be vaccinated in upcoming anti polio drive

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan, Muhammad Umair has urged parents to vaccinate their children and took part in national cause of polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner DI Khan, Muhammad Umair has urged parents to vaccinate their children and took part in national cause of polio eradication.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, concerned officials of health, education and local government besides representatives of WHO and EPI.

Participants of the meeting were told that all the necessary arrangements have been organized for upcoming polio campaign. It was said that as many as 322698 children below five years would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner urged parents to vaccinate their children and secure future of coming generation from permanent disability. He stressed for removing shortcoming being witnessed in past and ensure vaccination of each and every children adding a comprehensive strategy would be devised to placate parents refusing vaccination of their children.

He also directed provision of fool proof security to polio teams during the campaign.