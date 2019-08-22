UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

322698 Children To Be Vaccinated In Upcoming Anti Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:10 PM

322698 children to be vaccinated in upcoming anti polio drive

Deputy Commissioner DI Khan, Muhammad Umair has urged parents to vaccinate their children and took part in national cause of polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner DI Khan, Muhammad Umair has urged parents to vaccinate their children and took part in national cause of polio eradication.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, concerned officials of health, education and local government besides representatives of WHO and EPI.

Participants of the meeting were told that all the necessary arrangements have been organized for upcoming polio campaign. It was said that as many as 322698 children below five years would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner urged parents to vaccinate their children and secure future of coming generation from permanent disability. He stressed for removing shortcoming being witnessed in past and ensure vaccination of each and every children adding a comprehensive strategy would be devised to placate parents refusing vaccination of their children.

He also directed provision of fool proof security to polio teams during the campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Education 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UN's human rights experts urge India to end commun ..

6 minutes ago

Science, IT a bridge institutions with markets: Ka ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment case adjourned till Sep 13

6 minutes ago

Road accident claim two lives in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

12 touts arrested in Excise and Taxation office (E ..

59 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan informed about completio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.