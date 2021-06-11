UrduPoint.com
326311 Individuals Complete Vaccination Course In KP: Health Deptt

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:56 PM

The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus successfully continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,a total of 326311 people have completed their vaccination procedure here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus successfully continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,a total of 326311 people have completed their vaccination procedure here on Friday.

According to the Health Department sources, 317073 health workers and senior citizens have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 242726 senior citizens have been administered the second jab of the vaccine.

The report further said 480540 health workers and senior citizens have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 48187 health workers and senior citizens have also taken the second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19.

A total of 35398 senior citizens have been administered the complete course of Cansino while 123277 health workers and senior citizens have taken their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

