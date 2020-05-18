UrduPoint.com
3,279 New Coronavirus Cases Seen In Africa

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa rose to nearly 85,000 Monday after 3,279 new patients were identified over the past 24 hours, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa rose to nearly 85,000 Monday after 3,279 new patients were identified over the past 24 hours, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update.

The update said 60 more patients died during the period, taking the continent's death toll to 2,764 out of 84,586 cases to date.

It also said recoveries rose 1,399 to have reached a total of 32,477.

By region, North Africa saw 27,300 cases, West Africa 24,200, Southern Africa 16,800, East Africa 8,600, and Central Africa 7,700.

In terms of death toll, North Africa suffered 1,400 COVID-19 fatalities, West Africa 509, Central Africa 293, Southern Africa 283, and East Africa 257.

Meanwhile, the worst-affected nation in terms of cases is South Africa with 15,500, followed by Egypt with 12,200.

But in terms of death toll, Egypt's 630 is much higher than South Africa's 264.

South Africa is witnessing a surge in cases as the rainbow nation identified 1,160 cases in 24 hours.

More than 4.71 million cases have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the hardest-hit areas being the US and Europe.

A significant portion of COVID-19 patients, nearly 1.74 million, have recovered, but the virus has claimed more than 315,000 lives, according to data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

