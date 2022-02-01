334,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by 334,000 on Monday, with the total number now over 3 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.