UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3397 Patients Examined In Free Eye Camps

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

3397 patients examined in free eye camps

As many as 3397 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 46 contract surgeries were registered in different eye camps organized by Eye Care Services program in different areas of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 3397 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 46 contract surgeries were registered in different eye camps organized by Eye Care Services program in different areas of merged districts.

1333 reading glasses were also distributed among patients with eye sight problems in the months of November and December 2020.

Eye Care Services program organized free eye camps in different areas including Sub-Division Kohat (FATA University Darra Adam Khel, BHU Tor Chaper and CH. Zarghun Khel, Tribal District Bajaur (Type-D Hospital Nawagi, Type-D Hospital Mamund and RHC Barang).

Tribal District Orakzia, Shaho Khel Lal Baz Gora, Kalaya, Yakh Kndawo, BHU Anjani), Sub-Division Peshawar (Rahim abad Hujra, RHC Kohi Hassan Khel and BHU Gul Akbar) and Tribal District Khyber (Sheen Kamar and Spina Tiga, 166 Uring BR Aor) under the supervision of Directorate General Health Services Dr. Niaz Muhammad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aim of the activity is to reduce morbidity and mortality related to eye health and nutritional disorders in children less than 12 years of age. Along with that the children were made aware of importance of cleanliness and precautionary measure of communicable eye diseases.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Kohat Reading November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, 2,264 reco ..

1 minute ago

IATA Welcomes resumption of air connectivity betwe ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia's Sriwijaya flight 182 goes missing nort ..

4 minutes ago

Players’ retention, release and trade for upcomi ..

17 minutes ago

Prime minister in Quetta to condole Hazara miners' ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.