3397 patients examined in free eye camps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 3397 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 46 contract surgeries were registered in different eye camps organized by Eye Care Services program in different areas of merged districts.

1333 reading glasses were also distributed among patients with eye sight problems in the months of November and December 2020.

Eye Care Services program organized free eye camps in different areas including Sub-Division Kohat (FATA University Darra Adam Khel, BHU Tor Chaper and CH. Zarghun Khel, Tribal District Bajaur (Type-D Hospital Nawagi, Type-D Hospital Mamund and RHC Barang).

Tribal District Orakzia, Shaho Khel Lal Baz Gora, Kalaya, Yakh Kndawo, BHU Anjani), Sub-Division Peshawar (Rahim abad Hujra, RHC Kohi Hassan Khel and BHU Gul Akbar) and Tribal District Khyber (Sheen Kamar and Spina Tiga, 166 Uring BR Aor) under the supervision of Directorate General Health Services Dr. Niaz Muhammad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aim of the activity is to reduce morbidity and mortality related to eye health and nutritional disorders in children less than 12 years of age. Along with that the children were made aware of importance of cleanliness and precautionary measure of communicable eye diseases.