34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 34 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of the Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Ready Hospital Peshawar, an health officials told APP here on Saturday.

He said the corona patients in the hospital are on declining but the hospitals are always ready for any emergency situation. He said a total of 122 beds were allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and only 21 beds are occupied by Corona patients.

He disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients 7 patients of Corona are on Intensive Care and Ventilators while 8 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

The official confirmed that the hospital allocated low amount of oxygen 31 beds on which 6 patients are being treated and one corona patient has been admitted late last night. He said now 101 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.

When contacted Muhammad Asim, the spokesman of the LRH, he said the number of corona virus patients in LRH has risen to 13 and two patients are admitted in ICU and 1 new patient has been admitted late last night.