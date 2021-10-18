3.458m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.458 million (3,458,768) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 3.458 million (3,458,768) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 2,471,225 citizens had been given the first dose while 934,947 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 29,785 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,811 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 339,489 first doses and 226,326 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people various centers have been established in different areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.