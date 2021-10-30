UrduPoint.com

3.4m People To Be Vaccinated During RED Campaign: DC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said on Saturday that 3.4 million people of above 12-year of age would be vaccinated during the ongoing drive "Reach Every Door" (RED) Covid vaccination across the district

During a visit of different educational institutes and homes here, the deputy commissioner said that government has initiated vaccination of citizens during door to door campaign in order to protect masses from the deadly virus. He said that vaccination drive has been speed up in the district as 262 vaccination teams have been formed to ensure vaccination in 131 union councils of the district.

He added that 2.4 million people would be administered first doze of vaccination while 1.7 million people would be administered second doze of vaccination till November 12.

The deputy commissioner urged masses to get them vaccinated at the earliest in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Industries Punjab Asif Ali Farrukh and other concerned officers were also present.

