35 deaths, 602 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 602 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 35 lives which turned the death toll to 9,960.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 338,377.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 196 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, eight in Kasur, eight in Sheikhupura, 21 in Nankana Sahib, 37 in Rawalpindi, five in Attock,11 in Jhelum, one in Chakwal, eight in Gujranwala,three in Hafizabad,13 in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, nine in Narowal, nine in Gujrat,24 in Faisalabad,six in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Chiniot, six in Jhang,11 in Sargodha,20 in Mianwali,18 in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar,43 in Multan,11 in Vehari, four in Khanewal, four in Lodhran,14 in Muzaffargarh, eight in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Layyah, six in Rajanpur,16 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Bahawalpur, three Bahawalnagar,10 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 14 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,101,081 tests so far while 308,275 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.