UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Deaths, 602 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:21 PM

35 deaths, 602 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 602 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 35 lives which turned the death toll to 9,960

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 602 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 35 lives which turned the death toll to 9,960.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 338,377.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 196 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, eight in Kasur, eight in Sheikhupura, 21 in Nankana Sahib, 37 in Rawalpindi, five in Attock,11 in Jhelum, one in Chakwal, eight in Gujranwala,three in Hafizabad,13 in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, nine in Narowal, nine in Gujrat,24 in Faisalabad,six in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Chiniot, six in Jhang,11 in Sargodha,20 in Mianwali,18 in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar,43 in Multan,11 in Vehari, four in Khanewal, four in Lodhran,14 in Muzaffargarh, eight in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Layyah, six in Rajanpur,16 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Bahawalpur, three Bahawalnagar,10 in Okara,13 in Pakpattan and 14 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,101,081 tests so far while 308,275 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan enjoy ‘Mowg ..

8 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria over boat ca ..

28 minutes ago

MWMC lifts 528 ton waste under Khidmat programme

6 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; explosive-laden drone a ..

28 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs707.783mln funds for aviation sect ..

6 minutes ago

E&SE Deptt. directs to get vaccination from May 29 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.