36 Deaths, 738 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:32 PM

As many as 738 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed 36 lives which turned the death toll to 9,875

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :As many as 738 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed 36 lives which turned the death toll to 9,875.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 336,315.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 251 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, four in Sheikhupura, one in Nankana Sahib, 62 in Rawalpindi, seven in Jehlum, 12 in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Sialkot,three in Gujrat,48 in Faisalabad, nine in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chiniot,11 in Jhang, 35 in Sargodha,16 in Khoshab,19 in Bhakkar, 82 in Multan,16 in Vehari, three in Khanewal, five in Lodharan,19 in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Layyah, two in Rajanpur,57 in Rahimyar Khan,35 in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, one in Okara, two in Pakpatan and 11 new cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,030,083 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 304,752 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.

More Stories From Health

