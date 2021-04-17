UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36 More People Died From Corona In KP: Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:51 PM

36 more people died from corona in KP: Health Official

Atleast 36 more people have died from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast 36 more people have died from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here on Saturday.

He said with this 36 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2832.

He informed that 1061 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 14480.

However, he said, 919 patients of Corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and with thus the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 88,239.

As far Peshawar, he informed that 362 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours and now the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 42,039.

The death toll from Corona in the last 24 hours in Peshawar has risen to 18, the official of the health department said.

He said with 18 more deaths, the total number of death toll reached to 1483 people from corona in Peshawar.

He disclosed that 7,709 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From

Recent Stories

Young man dies of electrocution in kasur

1 minute ago

Rain turns weather pleasant in parts of KP

2 minutes ago

PM asks westerns govts to ban blasphemy as they ou ..

12 minutes ago

Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia's Tigray, vows pul ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan to host 2021 WSF Conference, AGM in Novem ..

9 minutes ago

Hoarded sugar bags recovered in Okara

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.