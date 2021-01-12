36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in first day

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Tuesday) which will be continued till January 17.

According to Director Health Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah, more than 36,113 children upto the age of five years out of402,000 in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops in first day.

He said 1065 mobile teams have been deployed for the campaign, special instructions are already issued and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, he added.