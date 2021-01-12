UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

36,113 Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In First Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in first day

A seven-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Tuesday) which will be continued till January 17

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign was in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Tuesday) which will be continued till January 17.

According to Director Health Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah, more than 36,113 children upto the age of five years out of402,000 in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops in first day.

He said 1065 mobile teams have been deployed for the campaign, special instructions are already issued and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sukkur January

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

20 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

41 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

5 minutes ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

5 minutes ago

More Confidence Needed for Implementation of Cease ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.