362 Covid-19 patients under treatment at LRH: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reached to 362, said Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday.

He said the number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was recorded at 362 with 25 being treated at ICU.

He said 485 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital adding numbers of these beds were being increased on a daily basis owing to the inflow of patients.

Similarly, 104 corona patients were admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and only two beds were vacant and no patient is on ventilator.