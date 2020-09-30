UrduPoint.com
365 COVID-19 Cases Exist In Karachi Out Of Total 747, NCOC Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:51 AM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday was apprised on increase in Covid-19 positive cases particularly in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday was apprised on increase in Covid-19 positive cases particularly in Karachi.

"Out of total 747 positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours in the country, 365 Coronavirus cases are existing only in Karachi." The NCOC meeting took stock Epidemic Curve Chart data and prevailing disease trends in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised that smart lock down, contact tracing and following health protocols was important for disease containment.

Secretary Health Sindh told the forum that civil administration was monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions would be taken after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern in consultation with all stake holders.

