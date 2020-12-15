UrduPoint.com
37 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 503 as 37 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health department said that one corona patient under treatment in a hospital died on Monday and the number of deaths reached 289 since March this year.

He said that 1898 coronavirus tests were carried out in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the same period, out of them, 37 were positive,adding that 6,122 patients were so far recovered in the district.

He said that at present, 78 patients including 24 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital,while 29 including 9 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

