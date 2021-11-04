UrduPoint.com

37,723 COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Treatment In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:24 PM

37,723 COVID-19 patients discharged after treatment in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 37,723 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,741 were hailing from Rawalpindi and 2982 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Thursday,1581 persons had been died since the start of the pandemic so far out of which 1202 from Rawalpindi and 379 from other districts.

The report said 39,027 had been tested positive in the district till now including 36,038 from Rawalpindi and 2989 from other areas.

12 more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours in the district, with four from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from potohar town, two each from Rawal town and Taxila while one from Kallar Syeda.

"Presently,18 confirmed patients are under treatment in four city hospitals, including ten in the Institute of Urology, five at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in Fauji foundation and one in Bilal hospital", it added.

The report said 185 people were quarantined including 101 at homes and 84 at facilities while one patient was on a ventilator, nine stable and seven on oxygen support.

The district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 during the last 24 hours, while 3,217,243 people with 43,862 health workers had jabbed themselves against the fatal virus.

