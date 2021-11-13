UrduPoint.com

37,793 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

37,793 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 37,793 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,805 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2988 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 37,793 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,805 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2988 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Saturday,12 more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including three each from Rawalpindi cantonment, Rawal town and Kallar Syeda areas, two from Potohar town and one from Murree.

The report said that 16 confirmed patients were admitted to four city hospitals, including seven in the Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji foundation and one in Bilal hospital.

"Two patients are on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and eight on oxygen support while the district's positivity rate is recorded at 0.86 during the last 24 hours, the report added.

It updated that 39,095 patients had been reported so far since the start of the pandemic, 36,099 Rawalpindi residents and 2996 from outside districts.

One hundred sixty-three were quarantined, including 87 at home and 76 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,516,829 people, including 43,920 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

