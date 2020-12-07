UrduPoint.com
3,795 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 37 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:19 PM

3,795 new coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 55,354 as 3,795 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 55,354 as 3,795 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirty seven corona patients, 36 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and one out of the hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan while 353 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,749 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 39,076 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,720 in Sindh, 14,577 in Punjab, 5,550 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,901 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 224 in Balochistan, 450 in GB, and 654 in AJK.

Around 356,542 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 420,294 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,356, Balochistan 17,466, GB 4,732, ICT 32,816, KP 49,676, Punjab 123,762 and Sindh 184,486.

About 8,398 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,019 Sindh among eight of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 3,177 in Punjab 14 of them died in hospitals and one out of hospital on Sunday, 1,413 in KP nine of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 341 in ICT among one of them died in hospital on Sunday, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 181 in AJK four of them died in hospitals on Sunday.

A total of 5,794,242 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,094 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

