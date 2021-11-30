UrduPoint.com

37,957 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

As many as 37,957 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,950 were residents of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 37,957 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 34,950 were residents of Rawalpindi.

According to data shared by the district health authority Tuesday, 19 more cases arrived during the last 24 hours, including seven from Rawalpindi Cantonment areas, six from Taxila, two each from Gujar Khan and Pothohar town, while one of each case has arrived from Murree and Rawal town.

The report said that 22 confirmed patients were admitted to five city hospitals, including eight in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in Bilal and Attock hospital.

"Two patients are on ventilators in critical condition, four stable and 16 on oxygen support," the report added.

It updated that 39,190 patients had been reported so far since the pandemic, 36,289 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3017 from outside districts. One hundred ninety-four were quarantined, including 101 at homes and 93 in the isolation centres.

The report further updated that 3,639,741 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

During the last 24 hours, 1,482 samples were collected, out of which 1,463 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent.

