38 New Corona Cases In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 04:41 PM

38 new corona cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 505,236 in the province.

He said currently 1,353 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 15,230 tests for Covid-19 on Tuesday and 10.69 million tests had so far been conducted.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

