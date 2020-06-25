38 new COVID-19 tested positive in AJK raising tally to 930

After 38 new positive cases of Corona Virus registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the tally to 930 across the State on Wednesday, it was officially stated

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :After 38 new positive cases of Corona Virus registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, the tally to 930 across the State on Wednesday, it was officially stated.

The official statement released to the media on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 38 new cases in AJK � which include 13 patients in Mirpur,10 each in Muzaffarabad and Bhimbher districts, 07 in Bagh, 05 in Kotli, 03 in Mirpur and one each in Neelam, Rawalakot, and Palandri districts.

And at the same time two more persons lost of their lives in AJK during last 24 hours raising the death toll to 24, the authorities said.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 24 lives across the AJK state. The 24 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 12 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Mirpur. 03 in Bagh and two in Rawalakot 03 in Bagh districts and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 515 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the authorities said.

These patients tested positive included 385 housed in various home isolation and rest of 130 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 24 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Wednesday � raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 390, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 397 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 14364 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 14312 had been received with a total of 930 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 930 corona virus positive cases, 24 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Wednesday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Wednesday a total of 12787 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.