38,009 Corona patients recovers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 38,009 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 35,003 Rawalpindi" s residents and 3013 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Tuesday, 12 more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including five from Rawal town, four from Taxila, two from Potohar town and one from tehsil Kahutta.

The report said that 24 confirmed patients were admitted to five city hospitals, including 12 in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in Bilal and Attock hospital.

"One patient is on ventilator in critical condition, nine stable and 14 on oxygen support," the report added. In addition, it updated that 39,361 patients had been reported so far since the pandemic, 36,335 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3026 from outside districts. One hundred twenty-six were quarantined, including 102 at homes and 24 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,775,508 people, including 44,009 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

During the last 24 hours, 1,492 samples were collected, out of which 1,480 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent.