38,111 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

38,111 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 38,111 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 35,090 Rawalpindi" s residents and 3021 from other districts

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, nine more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including four from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Kallar Syedan, and one of each patient has arrived from Taxila and Potohar town.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, nine more cases have arrived during the last 24 hours, including four from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Kallar Syedan, and one of each patient has arrived from Taxila and Potohar town.

The report said that 19 confirmed patients were admitted to three city hospitals, including 11 in the Institute of Urology and four in Fauji foundation hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

"One patient is on a ventilator in critical condition, seven stable and 11 on oxygen support," the report added.

In addition, it updated that 39,444 patients had been reported so far since the pandemic, 36,410 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3034 from the outside district.

One hundred eleven were quarantined, including 92 at homes and 19 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,999,268 people, including 44,454 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far. During the last 24 hours, 1,432 samples were collected, out of which 1,423 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent.

