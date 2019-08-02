389 children provided medical treatment under PPHI

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaheem told that 119 children were brought to the government hospitals across the district out of which 24 were discharged on getting cured and 92 others were being provided best medical treatment in various hospitals

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaheem told that 119 children were brought to the government hospitals across the district out of which 24 were discharged on getting cured and 92 others were being provided best medical treatment in various hospitals.

Briefing about the best healthcare facilities being provided to children in Tharparkar district on daily basis, the DC said as many as 523 children were treated at OPDs of all government hospitals in the district besides providing medical treatment to 389 children at health centers under PPHI.

About relief activities, the DC said the fourth phase of free distribution of wheat was continued unabated on daily basis and in this connection, 95430 effected families across the district were so far provided wheat at the ratio of 50 kg wheat per family.