UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

389 Children Provided Medical Treatment Under PPHI

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:29 PM

389 children provided medical treatment under PPHI

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaheem told that 119 children were brought to the government hospitals across the district out of which 24 were discharged on getting cured and 92 others were being provided best medical treatment in various hospitals

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaheem told that 119 children were brought to the government hospitals across the district out of which 24 were discharged on getting cured and 92 others were being provided best medical treatment in various hospitals.

Briefing about the best healthcare facilities being provided to children in Tharparkar district on daily basis, the DC said as many as 523 children were treated at OPDs of all government hospitals in the district besides providing medical treatment to 389 children at health centers under PPHI.

About relief activities, the DC said the fourth phase of free distribution of wheat was continued unabated on daily basis and in this connection, 95430 effected families across the district were so far provided wheat at the ratio of 50 kg wheat per family.

Related Topics

Tharparkar Family All Government Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Makelele joins Chelsea as mentor to young stars

53 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority's two Deputy Directo ..

57 seconds ago

Deployment of 28,000 additional troops in IHK can' ..

5 minutes ago

PTI does not support horsetrading; no such inciden ..

5 minutes ago

Paris' packed Louvre to make reservations compulso ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.