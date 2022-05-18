UrduPoint.com

391 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 211,948 as of Tuesday.

