391 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A total of 391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 211,948 as of Tuesday.