392 Corona Patients Under Treatment At LRH: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar reached to 392, said spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar reached to 392, said spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday.

He said the number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was 392 and 28 patients were being treated at ICU.

He said 392 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital adding numbers of these beds were being increased on a daily basis owing to the inflow of patients.

