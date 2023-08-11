Open Menu

3,921 Screened For Hepatitis During 2nd Phase Of LHEAP Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:58 PM

As many as 3,921 people have been screened for Hepatitis B and C during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP)drive in the city

Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq told media that from August 1 to date around 3,921 people have been screened for HBV and HCV in four Union Councils(UCs)-10,11,14 and 15 of the city out of which 91 tested positive for HCV and 19 HBV.

He informed that 899 people have been immunized against the fatal disease while seven pregnant women were also diagnosed with Hepatitis positive. Dr Ansar said that 20 health teams, five in each UCs were participating in the drive to vaccinate around 100,000 population against the deadly disease. He urged the residents to come forward and screened themselves for Hepatitis free of cost. The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, he added.

