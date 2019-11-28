3rd aesthetic surgery workshop from Dec 26

A three-day aesthetic surgery workshop will commence at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre from December 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day aesthetic surgery workshop will commence at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre from December 26.

An official source at the centre said that World known Aesthetic Surgeon Dr Riaz Malik would deliver lecture to doctors on opening day besides examining patients at third aesthetic surgery workshop.

On December 27, he will operate upon patients for face lift, blephroplasty and breast reconstruction, he informed.