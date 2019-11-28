UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3rd Aesthetic Surgery Workshop From Dec 26

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

3rd aesthetic surgery workshop from Dec 26

A three-day aesthetic surgery workshop will commence at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre from December 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day aesthetic surgery workshop will commence at Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre from December 26.

An official source at the centre said that World known Aesthetic Surgeon Dr Riaz Malik would deliver lecture to doctors on opening day besides examining patients at third aesthetic surgery workshop.

On December 27, he will operate upon patients for face lift, blephroplasty and breast reconstruction, he informed.

Related Topics

World Malik Riaz December From

Recent Stories

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police conclude ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rall ..

4 minutes ago

Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People to Death for ..

4 minutes ago

Top Turkish Diplomat Accuses France's Macron of Su ..

4 minutes ago

Undemocratic elements try to create undue hype on ..

4 minutes ago

General Bajwa is an honest and upright person, who ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.