4-day anti polio campaign to begin from Aug 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Another round of four day polio eradication campaign would begin from August 26 to 29 in Hyderabad district during which 340383 children under the age of five years would be immunized.

This was stated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh in meeting held on Monday at his office to review arrangements for the upcoming anti polio campaign in the district.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed annoyance over the delay in presenting a micro plan by the health department officials and directed them to submit such plan without any delay.

He called upon the officers concerned to utilize all available resources in order to achieve the task of cent percent coverage of anti-polio vaccination among the targeted children.

No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost and those who found in negligence would be taken to task, he warned.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also directed police officers to provide fool proof security to the polio teams so that no untoward incident could take place during the four days campaign.

The meeting was informed that a total of 1004 mobile and 117 fixed point vaccination teams under supervision of 12 Taluka supervisors, 83 Union Council Medical officers and 244 area In-charges would be activated for immunizing anti-polio drops to 340383 under aged children in all four talukas of the district.