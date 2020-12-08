UrduPoint.com
40-bed ICU Inaugurated At Civil Hospital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:21 PM

A 40-bed Intense Care Unt of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur was inaugurated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that 11 new ventilators have been provided to Civil Hospital and adequate quantity of oxygen cylinders has also been made available at the hospital.

He said that all the necessary machinery and equipment of newly established ICU should remain operational round the clock. He said that all precautions must be observed at Coronavirus Isolation ward at the hospital. Commissioner eulogised the efforts of doctors and paramedic staff performing duties at coronavirus isolation award and termed them as national heroes.

