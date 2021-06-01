UrduPoint.com
40 Deaths, 424 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:09 PM

As many as 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, while the pandemic claimed 40 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,039

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, while the pandemic claimed 40 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,039.

As many as 311,649 patients have recovered so far in the province altogether.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 340,110.

P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 0 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura,9 in Nankana Sahib,47 in Rawalpindi,15 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 0 in Chakwal,12 in Gujranwala,3 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,0 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,39 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh,0 in Chiniot,3 in Jhang,5 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali ,3 in Khoshab,5 in Bhakkar, 27 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,5 in Khanewal,0 in Lodhran,2 in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,0 in Layyah,0 in Rajanpur,23 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Okara,3 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,167,410 tests for COVID-19 so far.

It has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

