40 Mln Children Below Five Years Age To Be Administered Anti-polio Vaccine: Uzma Jadoon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Tehrike e Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon said the government has launched the nationwide polio eradication campaign across the country after its four-month suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrike e Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon said the government has launched the nationwide polio eradication campaign across the country after its four-month suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A five-day nationwide campaign has begun during which 40 million children below five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine, she added.

She said scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinators.

Uzma said the polio vaccinators have received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the COVID-19 context.

More Stories From Health

