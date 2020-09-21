- Home
- Health
- News
- 40 mln children below five years age to be administered anti-polio vaccine: Uzma Jadoon
40 Mln Children Below Five Years Age To Be Administered Anti-polio Vaccine: Uzma Jadoon
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:00 PM
Pakistan Tehrike e Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon said the government has launched the nationwide polio eradication campaign across the country after its four-month suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak
ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrike e Insaf (PTI) MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon said the government has launched the nationwide polio eradication campaign across the country after its four-month suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak.
A five-day nationwide campaign has begun during which 40 million children below five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine, she added.
She said scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinators.
Uzma said the polio vaccinators have received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the COVID-19 context.