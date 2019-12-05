400 doctors to be deployed soon: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that more than 400 doctors will be deployed soon to meet the shortage of doctors in remote areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that more than 400 doctors will be deployed soon to meet the shortage of doctors in remote areas of the province.

He said that health department had recently started recruitment on contract basis the process was in the final stages of appointment.

He said this in a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim here on Thursday.

Abdul Karim apprised health minister about the shortage of doctors and other staff at healthcare centers in Swabi District and requested to address staff shortage on emergency basis.

Health Minister said that the government was striving to improve medical facilities in the province.

"We are striving hard to overcome human resource shortage at hospitals in Swabi and across the province," he added.

He said government was trying to provide better healthcare services and efforts would be made to make these facilities more efficient.

Dr Hisham said that more than 400 doctors would soon be deployed in areas across the province where there was shortage of doctors so that shortage of human resources in healthcare facilities in remote areas could be addressed.