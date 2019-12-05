UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Doctors To Be Deployed Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:50 PM

400 doctors to be deployed soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that more than 400 doctors will be deployed soon to meet the shortage of doctors in remote areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that more than 400 doctors will be deployed soon to meet the shortage of doctors in remote areas of the province.

He said that health department had recently started recruitment on contract basis the process was in the final stages of appointment.

He said this in a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim here on Thursday.

Abdul Karim apprised health minister about the shortage of doctors and other staff at healthcare centers in Swabi District and requested to address staff shortage on emergency basis.

Health Minister said that the government was striving to improve medical facilities in the province.

"We are striving hard to overcome human resource shortage at hospitals in Swabi and across the province," he added.

He said government was trying to provide better healthcare services and efforts would be made to make these facilities more efficient.

Dr Hisham said that more than 400 doctors would soon be deployed in areas across the province where there was shortage of doctors so that shortage of human resources in healthcare facilities in remote areas could be addressed.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swabi Government

Recent Stories

One-third of lung cancer patients have depression: ..

6 minutes ago

Tens of Thousands Rally Against Pension Reform in ..

6 minutes ago

Over 3.1 million citizens fined for traffic rules ..

6 minutes ago

DEC urges youth to get registered as voter

6 minutes ago

Pope's Aide Takes 33 Migrants to Rome After Visiti ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, Andorra Sign Agreement on Lifting Mutual V ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.