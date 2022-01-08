UrduPoint.com

406 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 01:53 PM

As many as 406 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, however no death was reported due to the pandemic in last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 406 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, however no death was reported due to the pandemic in last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 446,777 while 13,074 people had been died due to the coronavirus.

The P&SHD confirmed that 353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Sialkot, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Okara, 15 in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala, two in Gujrat, six in Faisalabad, five in Multan, two each in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakpattan and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,046,526 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,521 confirmed cases recovered from this disease in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

