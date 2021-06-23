UrduPoint.com
408760 Complete Vaccination Course In KP: Health Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:43 PM

408760 complete vaccination course in KP: Health Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate people against coronavirus successfully continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 408760 people have completed their vaccination procedure.

The Health Department said 531527 citizens have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 258561 have taken the second jab of the vaccine.

It further informed that 730650 people have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 68903 have taken the second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19. Moreover, 80789 citizens have been administered the Cansino vaccine.

A total of 148345 citizens have been administered the first dose of AstraZeneca while 507 have taken the second jab of the vaccine.

In the province, 3587 people have been administered the first dose of PakVac vaccine while 60 have taken the first dose of Pifzer vaccine, the report added.

