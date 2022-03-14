UrduPoint.com

41 More Patients Test Positive For Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 04:46 PM

41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 41 Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 37,295 in the district on Monday.

Out of 37295 Covid-19 cases, 35620 have so far been recovered while 660 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1015, of them 1007 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 925 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 41 cases were reported as positive with 4 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 21021 people were received booster doses till March 14, 2022.

