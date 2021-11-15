417,686 people vaccinated against coronavirus in RED campaign

As many as 417,686 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district during the special campaign of 'reach every door (RED)'

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 417,686 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district during the special campaign of 'reach every door (RED)'.

This was disclosed by health officials while briefing the Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar at a meeting here on Monday.

Briefing the meeting, the health officials said that 252,411 people were injected first dose and 165,275 people were given second dose of coronavirus during the campaign. For this purpose, 433 teams were constituted to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

The meeting was further told that a total of 1.2 million people were injected first dose and 569,000 people were inoculated second dose of vaccine in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of district administration and directed to bring further improvement in the vaccination process.

He appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible to rid the deadly coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, Additional deputy commissioner revenue Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, chief executive officer health authority Dr Pervez Iqbal, district population welfare officer Ch Israr Anjum, PTI local leader Prof Haji Muhammad Dogar, Muhammad Abid Dogar and others attended the meeting.