4.31 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 12:49 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.31 million on Sunday, with the total number now over 3.04 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.