4.31 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland

4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.31 million on Sunday

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.31 million on Sunday, with the total number now over 3.04 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

