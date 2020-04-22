UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

435 Virus Deaths In Spain As Daily Toll Rises For Second Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:01 PM

435 virus deaths in Spain as daily toll rises for second day

Spain said Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21,717

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Spain said Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21,717.

Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy, with infections now passing 208,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.

Related Topics

World Died Spain Italy United States

Recent Stories

Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid vir ..

9 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Police Brutality in Kenya During CO ..

4 minutes ago

China to announce name of its first Mars explorati ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner orders ration distribution among tran ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total o ..

10 minutes ago

Germany's 1st Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.