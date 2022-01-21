44 news Covid-19 cases reported in Hazara during last 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

Around 44 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hazara division during the last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Around 44 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hazara division during the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the Hazara division has also reached 143 while confirmed cases in 8 districts of the region have crossed 22232 where 24549 patients have been recovered.

The spread of the Coronavirus is increasing after every passing day as people have forgotten the Coronavirus SOPs and continued their day-to-day activities without following the SOPs.

According to the Health Department, 26 new cases have been registered in district Abbottabad, 10 in Haripur and 8 in Mansehra district.

In all 8 districts of the Hazara division, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases was 22232 where 24549 patients have recovered while active cases were 143.

