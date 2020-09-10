441 new Coronavirus cases reported; six deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 5,540 as 441 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 5,540 as 441 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 99 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 25,081 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,292 in Sindh, 9,781 in Punjab, 2,522 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,476 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 434 in Balochistan, 308 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 268 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 287,950 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 299,855 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,356, Balochistan 13,227, GB 3,137, ICT 15,804, KP 36,755, Punjab 97,461 and Sindh 131,115.

About 6,365 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,436 in Sindh, six of them on Wednesday, 2,213 in Punjab, one of them on Monday,1,256 in KP one of them in hospital on Monday, 177 in ICT and one of them died in hospital on Monday, 145 in Balochistan, one of them on Sunday, 73 in GB, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,850,121 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,029 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.