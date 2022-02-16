4.56 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.56 million on Tuesday

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by more than 4.56 million on Tuesday, with the total number now over 3.05 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.