4.6% Covid-19 Cases Reported In KP In Last 24 Hours: Minister Health

Sat 29th May 2021 | 01:42 PM

4.6% covid-19 cases reported in KP in last 24 hours: Minister Health

Minister of Health and Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said with the support of people and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the covid 19 positive ratio remained only 4.6 percent in last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Minister of Health and Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Saturday said with the support of people and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the covid 19 positive ratio remained only 4.6 percent in last 24 hours.

Talking to media, the minister informed that the rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded as 4.

6 percent as 364 new cases were recorded across the province during this time span.

The minister said number of active corona patients in the province was reduced to 5551.

He added that the rate of coronavirus infected patients admitted in different hospitals of the province was 1046.

Minister Health urged upon people to adopt all precautionary measures and SOPs to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

More Stories From Health

