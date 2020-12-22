46 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 331 as 46 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 331 as 46 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health department said that 814 coronavirus tests were conducted in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

He said that 320 people lost their battle of life against coronavirus,while 6163 had so far recovered in the district since March this year. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 99 patients including 39 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 46 including 8 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ hospital.