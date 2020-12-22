UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:33 PM

46 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 331 as 46 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 331 as 46 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health department said that 814 coronavirus tests were conducted in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

He said that 320 people lost their battle of life against coronavirus,while 6163 had so far recovered in the district since March this year. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 99 patients including 39 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 46 including 8 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

21 minutes ago

China's draft law calls for improving mechanism to ..

2 minutes ago

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-aff ..

2 minutes ago

India's Bharat Biotech Halfway Through Finding Vol ..

2 minutes ago

German Police Say Carrying Out Searches in Berlin ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina to Prioritize Bolivia's Entry in MERCOSU ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.