464,107 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 464,107 people were so far vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ata-ul-Munim said on Wednesday that 354,722 citizens were given the first dose, while 70,653 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 24,908 health workers were given the first dose,while 13,824 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 10,812 first doses and 7,208 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people, these centers were set up in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital,District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala,Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open 24 hours.